Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher mulls retirement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 2016-17 season was Mike Fisher’s first season as the Nashville Predators team captain, and it could also be his last.

The 37-year old has played 17 NHL seasons, and retirement is a consideration, but it’s not something he’s ready to consider right now.

As the Predators cleaned out of Bridgestone Arena Tuesday, Fisher said he is not ready to think about retirement or next season yet. He added that the decision will come down to “prayer” and what God wants for him.

He also made it clear he’s not running out the door.

“I love playing the game, I love being around the guys… That to me is more important than, than the Cup. So, this year was the best year I’ve had as far as fun and being around just a great group of guys,” Fisher told media.

Fisher did not score a goal in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs but did put together a solid season with 18 goals and 24 assists. Goalie Pekka Rinne gushed about the captain as they packed up Tuesday.

“He’s a great person. I think he makes people around him better. I think that’s a great quality that he has. At the same time he’s our Captain, so, still a big time impact player.”

Fisher of course is married to country music superstar Carrie Underwood, they have a 2-year old son and we will have to wait and see if he gets a chance to see Dad play next season.