News 2 gets look at Nashville Bike Week’s venue

WAYNESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – After several weeks of promised announcements and concerned event goers demanding answers, Nashville Bike Week has a venue and News 2 got a look at it firsthand Tuesday.

American Rebel Mud Park in Waynesboro plans to host the 10-day motorcycle event on its property. The owner of the business, Stan Chiras, told News 2 he agreed to a five-year lease to host and help promote the event.

“I am a lifelong biker of more than 50 years,” he said. “We are going to honor the tickets sold and do the best we can to deliver on the promises made.”

Chiras was not involved in Nashville Bike Week prior to last week when organizer Michael Leffingwell, also known as Mike Axle, was arrested in Kentucky on outstanding warrants from multiple states and federal probation violations.

“When I heard the Opryland venue fell through I reached out to the organizers and told them about my place,” Chiras explained. “I talked to Mike that day, but he ended up getting arrested that afternoon.”

Another organizer came to the Waynesboro location and met with Chiras. He agreed to help put on this year’s event and subsequent bike weeks.

The American Rebel Mud Park is more than 500 acres and includes campgrounds, a concert area, mud pits and access to the Buffalo River. The venue is currently working to upgrade the roads and exploring adding boosters for enhanced cell phone service.

Chiras said Axle is no longer associated with the event and contracts that were in place before he started working with the organization are being discussed.

Gene Simmons of Kiss was set to headline the event. It is unclear if he will still perform but NBW organizers said they have been in contact with his management.

According, to Chiras, the venue will not allow for more than 5,000 campers overnight so the event can move forward without a mass gathering permit from the Tennessee Department of Health. The department previously denied NBW’s application citing a lack of required resources including medical staff and water for attendees.

Nashville Bike Week is scheduled for September 14 to 24 at the Waynesboro park located at 3301 Natural Bridge Road.