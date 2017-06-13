Nashville airport named fastest growing in US

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville International Airport announced Tuesday it was recently named the fastest growing airport of its size.

Last year, more than 12.9 million passengers traveled into and out of the Nashville airport. Given current growth trends, the airport is expected to surpass that figure by more than one million travelers this year.

The Nashville airport is currently served by 12 airlines and offers 440 daily flights. It also provides non-stop air service to more than 50 places.

In additional to being named the fastest growing airport, the Nashville airport was also awarded the Airport Traffic Growth Award.