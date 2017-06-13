Murfreesboro man arrested in Illinois for attempted 2nd-degree murder

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 34-year-old man wanted after a woman was stabbed at a Murfreesboro home over the weekend has been arrested in Illinois.

Officers were called to the Windwalker Court home on Saturday and discovered the victim with stab wounds to her face, torso and legs.

During the course of the investigation, police said Jeremy Kelly was developed as a suspect and warrants were issued for his arrest for attempted second degree murder.

Kelly was taken into custody in Aurora, Illinois, just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He is being held in Illinois pending extradition back to Tennessee.

The victim was taken to St. Thomas Rutherford before being transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.