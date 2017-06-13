Man dead, woman seriously hurt after domestic situation in Centerville

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot to death and a woman taken to a Nashville hospital Tuesday night after some kind of domestic situation in Hickman County.

Not much is known about the incident, but Sheriff Randal Ward confirmed it happened just before 7 p.m. at a home off Kristin Drive in Centerville.

The injured woman is said to be in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Neither her name nor the man’s has been released at this time.

It’s possible a third or fourth person is also involved, the sheriff said.

A News 2 viewer sent a photo showing a heavy police presence outside the home.

Further details remain unknown. The investigation is ongoing.