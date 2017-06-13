Hotel at Aertson Midtown development opens Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With more people moving to Nashville, we need more housing, places to eat, and places to shop. Aertson Midtown is all of that.

Developers say this project has been in the works for about five years. It’s at the intersection of 21st and Broadway, just southwest of Downtown Nashville and across from Vanderbilt University.

Apartments are available now, and there will be a total of 350, and the Kimpton Aertson Hotel opens Wednesday.

“At the end of the day, we’ll have about 750 people living here day in and day out, said Scott Travis, a developer with Buckingham Companies.

Developers told News 2 they decided to build in Midtown because they were attracted to the authenticity of the area and the amenities already in place.

You can walk to a number of nearby restaurants and shops if the 40,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space at Aertson Midtown isn’t enough for you.

“We have a restaurant, which is associated with the Kimpton Aertson Hotel, and we also have a upscale sports bar, ‘Nada,’ based in New York. We have ‘Caviar and Bananas,’ which is a boutique grocery retail,” said Travis.

There’s even a spa opening in the fall.

From day one, developers say they envisioned not just a hotel or apartments. They saw a “destination,” and that’s what Aertson Midtown is.