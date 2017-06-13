Get a free taco at Taco Bell thanks to Golden State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You can get a free taco at participating Taco Bell locations today, thanks to a road win by the Golden State Warriors during the NBA Finals.

Pick up your free Doritos Locos taco at any participating Taco Bell location from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Taco Bell said it is giving the Doritos Locos tacos away because Golden State won NBA Finals Game 3 on the road in Cleveland.

Golden State clinched the NBA title last night with a win against Cleveland in Oakland by a score of 129-120.