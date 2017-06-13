Georgia prison escapee accused in double murder has family in Tennessee

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A “be on the lookout” bulletin was issued to law enforcement across the country for two armed inmates accused of killing two guard at a Georgia prison.

One of those inmates, Donnie Rowe, actually has family in Marshall County, Tennessee. News 2 met with his sister, Lillie Jackson, who was heartbroken by the news.

The two last spoke two years ago during Rowe’s extended stay in prison. He has been in various prisons since the early 2000s for armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Jackson has long believed in Rowe’s innocence but said his time prison changed his attitude. She now simply wants him to be found safe.

“I’ve never seen my brother like this, never think that he would take another person’s life,” she told News 2. “I just want to tell him, if he’s listening, or if he’s watching, please come turn yourself in. Don’t let there be any more bloodshed on this. There’s been enough bloodshed.”

She continued, “Enough families have lost loved ones, and our mom can’t handle that right now.”

Jackson said

Rowe is wanted alongside Ricky Dubose, both of whom are considered armed and dangerous. Authorities have not released which suspect they believe shot and killed the two guards. Click here to read more.