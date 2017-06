DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN0 – Authorities in Dickson County are searching for a missing endangered runaway teenager.

Morgan Davis, 17, was last seen on June 9 after she left her home.

The sheriff’s office says she may be in the company of a man named Austin Byrum. The two may also still be in Dickson.

Davis was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans. Anyone who sees her is urged to contact Detective Sarah McCartney at 615-740-4872 or 615-446-8041.