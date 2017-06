NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A deliver truck driver was reportedly robbed early Tuesday morning near downtown Nashville.

According to Metro police the driver was dropping off supplies at the Pizza Hut on Murfreesboro Road just after 4 a.m. when the suspect approached him.

The thief took some cash from the driver, but the driver was fortunately not hurt.

The male suspect took off on foot. No description of the man has been released.