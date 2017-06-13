Columbia man arrested in double murder at Cayce Homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say they’ve arrested the man wanted for murdering two other men at the Cayce Homes in East Nashville last month.

Tramell Sparkman, of Columbia, was booked into the Metro jail at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after he was indicted on murder charges.

He’s accused of shooting and killing Brandon Jordan, 22, and Eric Allen, 38, on May 23 at an apartment on South Eighth Street.

Sparkman, 28, was arrested in Spring Hill. His exact charges weren’t immediately known. Further details are expected this evening.

