Colin Wilson contemplates future with Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators cleaned out their lockers Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena, and some players, like Colin Wilson, wondered if it was for the final time.

The NHL’s Expansion Draft is looming, and Wilson openly admits it is and has been a concern.

“It’s in the back of my mind right now, you know. It’s something I can’t control,” he told media.

Wilson says he hopes General Manager David Poile puts him on the Predators protected list, but with long list of up and coming players that appears doubtful.

Still the Las Vegas Golden Knights can only take one player from the Predators organization, so Wilson will be on a list that could include other core players like Craig Smith, James Neal, Calle Jarnkrok or Colton Sissons.

The Golden Knights have to turn in their selections June 21, but Wilson says it’s one time he’s hoping not to hear his name called.

“I’ve been fortunate to play here for eight years and, you know, whatever happens, happens. I love it here and this is my home now, so it would certainly be devastating, but at the same time a new chapter in the books if that were to happen.”

This past season was a comeback season for Wilson with 12 goals, 23 assists and a plus-7 overall rating. Wilson said motivation was not a problem.

“You know, I was playing for the team this year, but I was also playing to prove myself, you know, if I had a role in our team so that I’d be somebody you would want to keep around.”

The Predators drafted Colin Wilson seventh overall in 2008, now will he be drafted again?