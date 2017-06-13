Bonnaroo announces dates for 2018 music festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Bonnaroo 2017 just ended but the music and arts festival has already announced the dates next year’s festival.

It’s taking place from June 7 to June 10, 2018, once again the same weekend as Nashville’s CMA Music Festival, at the farm in Manchester.

This year, Bonnaroo officials say over 65,000 people attended, slightly up from the previous year. The sheriff of Coffee County told News 2 arrests and citations were down.

Headliners for the 2017 festival included U2, Chance the Rapper, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and the Weeknd.