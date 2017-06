NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A body was found in the Cumberland River and recovered by emergency officials on Tuesday.

Metro police told News 2 a boater spotted the body and alerted authorities. It was then pulled from the water at the Commodore Yaght Club on River Road.

It’s not yet known if the person is male or female. An identification has yet to be made.

Police said the body will be sent to the medical examiner for an autopsy. Further details weren’t immediately known.