ATF investigates after as many as 45 guns stolen from Clarksville shop

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are continuing to investigate after as many as 45 firearms were stolen from a Clarksville gun store last week.

It happened at the Tactical Edge on Fort Campbell Boulevard last Friday. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is in the process of conducting an inventory to determine the exact number of guns stolen.

On Tuesday, the ATF released photos of persons of interest in the case. Investigators are working to identify the men and want to speak to them to see if they have any information pertaining to the theft.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the ATF at 1-800-283-4867 or Clarksville police at 931-645-8477.