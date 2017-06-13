Accused comic book thief arrested in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police say a man accused of stealing more than $250,000 worth of comic books from a storage unit is now in custody.

Jimmy Lee Gunter was taken into custody after police say he was involved in a car accident in Sumner County.

Investigators told News 2 they found some of the hard-to-find comic books in Gunter’s car. Other evidence was also reportedly found at his Kentucky home.

He is charged with two counts of theft over $1,000 and one count of theft over $250,000.

The comic books, along with other collectibles, were stolen from All About Storage within the last few months.

The victim previously told News 2 he had been collecting the items most of his life.