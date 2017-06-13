5-year-old Arkansas boy found dead in hot daycare van

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WATN) – A five-year-old boy was found dead inside a daycare van on Monday.

According to WATN, the van was parked outside of Ascent Children’s Health Services on West Tyler Cove in West Memphis, Arkansas.

Police reported the boy, identified as Christopher Gardner Jr. by family members, was picked up before 7 a.m. and was taken to the daycare.

WATN reported workers were getting the van ready to take children home for the day when Gardner was discovered. Authorities received a call about the unresponsive child around 3:30 p.m.

Emergency crews attempted to resuscitate the boy but were unsuccessful.

Charges were not immediately filed in the case, but police said they are likely.

The Department of Human Services is also involved in the investigation.