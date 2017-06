DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Dickson Tuesday.

It happened at Highway 48 North and Old Highway 48 just before noon. The roadway is expected to be closed to drivers for several hours.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The victim’s identity was not immediately known.

Additional information wasn’t released.

