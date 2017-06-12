Wanted man in Houston County considered armed and dangerous

ERIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A wanted man out of Henry County could be on the run in either Houston or Stewart Counties.

James Perkins, Jr. is wanted for questioning in relation to kidnapping, rape, reckless endangerment with a vehicle, and aggravated assault according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Department.

With assistance from both Montgomery and Stewart Counties and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, authorities in Houston County searched a large area near Highway 232 on Sunday.

Perkins is said to be on foot and is considered armed and dangerous.

He is 5’7 and weighs around 155 pounds. He has short brown hair and could be wearing brown shorts.

If you see him, call 911 immediately and lock your doors and do not approach him.