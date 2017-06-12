Scabies outbreak spreads to men’s jail; Lawsuit filed against contractor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The scabies outbreak that affected dozens of female inmates at a Nashville jail has spread to inmates at the nearby men’s facility.

Metro Public Health Department officials say at least two new scabies cases were reported Monday morning at the men’s facility run by private contractor CoreCivic.

All male inmates at the Harding Place facility will be treated for scabies as a precaution.

The news comes after at least 39 inmates were infected by scabies rashes at the women’s facility.

Last month, the outbreak also spread to the Justice A.A. Birch general sessions court building in downtown Nashville.

An unknown number of infected inmates were transferred to court hearings, where the parasites spread to courthouse employees, lawyers, and members of the general public.

As a result, a Nashville attorney has filed a lawsuit against CoreCivic, formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America (CCA).

Attorney Gary Blackburn has filed the lawsuit and will seek class action certification. He says at least 40 people were infected by scabies because of the courthouse outbreak, including family members of people who work at the courthouse.

He noted that one client had to miss his daughter’s rehearsal dinner as a result.