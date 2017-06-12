Police work to ID failed thieves who fled Franklin store security

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are working to identify two people who they say fled from store security while attempting to steal hundreds of dollars in movies.

It happened at the Walmart on Mallory Lane on May 27.

Police said the two suspects tried to steal nearly $500 worth of DVDs.

The pair ultimately got away empty-handed and were last seen in a green GMC Denali.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.