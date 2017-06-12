Police: 4 children left alone in car; Dad arrested for public intoxication

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Saturday in Clarksville after police say someone called 911 to report a possibly drunk man who left children inside a car.

Officers responded to the area of 670 N. Riverside Drive where they reportedly saw Andre Higgins stumbling out of a business.

According to a press release, Higgins was having difficult standing, very disoriented, and had bloodshot eyes.

Four children between the ages of 2 and 10 had also been left inside his Dodge Avenger in the parking lot.

Clarksville police say that during their investigation the learned the man entered a business and took items without paying. The store chose not to pursue charges.

Higgins was also found to have an outstanding warrant for criminal impersonation.

He was booked into the Montgomery County jail on charges of public intoxication, four counts of contributing to dependency and neglect, and the criminal impersonation warrant. His bond was set at $20,500.

Police said the children were unharmed and turned over to a family member.