NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A person is in critical condition after crashing in Maury County on Sunday.

According to the Maury County Fire Department, the crash happened around 4 p.m. on Ashwood Road. The fire department said one person was trapped inside a vehicle.

After removing the door and the roof the victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via LifeFlight in critical condition.

There has been no update on their condition.