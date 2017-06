NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville International Airport should be very busy Monday with 24,000 flying out after an epic weekend.

A typical day of flying at BNA usually leaves 18,000 leaving Nashville, but with Bonnaroo and CMA Fest ending Sunday night that number is of course much higher.

Everyone from the two festivals won’t leave on Monday, though. Another 20,000 are expected to fly out on Tuesday.