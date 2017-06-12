Nashville hopes to celebrate the Predators with one more party

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Smashville loves a party and would love throw one for the Predators after their historic run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Cinderella team is apparently talking with the city about some kind of event, but it’s not clear yet what that might be.

Mayor Megan Barry is waiting to hear what the Predators want, according to Sean Braisted, spokesman for the mayor’s office.

“It’s the Preds’ decision,” says Butch Spyridon, President of the Convention and Visitors Corporation. “The players only stick around for a few days, so if we’re going to get together, it would have to be this week.”

The Preds are taking the day off and not saying much Monday except for this message from Kevin Wilson, Director of Communications: “More details to come in the coming days on an event with the city.”