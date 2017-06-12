Nashville Bike Week will now be held in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – After things fell through with Gaylord Opryland and nearby campgrounds a few weeks ago, organizers of Nashville Bike Week say the 10-day motorcycle event is taking place in Waynesboro.

The event, scheduled for Sept. 14 to 24, is being held at American Rebel Mud Park on Natural Bridge Road, about 90 miles southwest of Nashville.

The park is a private ranch with over 500 acres of land, including land for camping and access to the Buffalo River for swimming, kayaking, and more.

Nashville Bike Week organizers say everything for the event will be held on site.

“We still have 101 different activities, stunt shows, bands, games, and contests scheduled. We have an outstanding 10 days planned,” a press release stated.

Ten-day camping passes are reportedly still available, and there are unlimited daily tickets. Once the camping passes are sold, organizers say they’ll be sold out.

Tickets are expected to be back on sale soon, and details about the concert lineup are also expected to be posted online. Click here for the website.

The venue announcement comes just a week after lead organizer Michael Leffingwell was arrested in Kentucky on warrants out of multiple counties and states.