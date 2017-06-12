Maury County man shot to death in altercation during party planning

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One man is dead and another is in jail charged with first-degree murder after a violent outburst in rural Maury County late Friday night.

Sources told News 2 it all started as two families were planning for a party. A physical altercation broke out after insults and alleged threats were made.

Arrest documents indicate the altercation also led to cars being smashed in the front yard and one man retrieving a .40 caliber handgun and opening fire.

Trampas Sweeney is still in shock after the violence erupted in the normally quiet Ridge Road neighborhood.

“It’s awful this has happened right next door. I’m still overwhelmed from it,” Sweeney told News 2.

He lives next door to Joshua Hurt, the man now behind bars on charges of premeditated first-degree murder.

According to multiple sources, Hurt, who is the father of three small children, got into an altercation with Jesse Pitts, another neighbor.

The arrest affidavit states the fight became physical with both men reportedly cursing at each other and bumping chests. At one point, the victim yelled and threatened Hurt’s wife.

That’s when Pitts reportedly began to ram Hurts mini-van with his own car.

Moments later, Hurt allegedly walked into the house through the garage door and said, “I’m sorry, but I shot him.” That’s when 911 was called.

“His wife told me he thought the kids were in the van and the boy was ramming them, and it’s awful something would happen this close to home, and like I said my girls play with their kids, and they’re both pretty good ole boys and they were supposed to have the 1-year-old girl’s birthday party the next day, and the dad is dead,” Sweeney told News 2.

According to the arrest affidavit, Hurt admitted to drinking eight beers. He also told investigators he was just trying to protect his family

He remains in jail under a $200,000 bond.