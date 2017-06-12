Man cited for flying drone over Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a man was issued a misdemeanor citation for reckless endangerment for flying a drone over Nissan Stadium.

Morris Haddox, 53, of Goodlettsville, is accused of affixing a video camera to the drone and flying it during CMA Fest activities and the Predators watch party on Broadway.

A police department helicopter reportedly spotted the drone flying over the stadium at 7:40 p.m. and notified units on the ground.

The pilot monitored the drone until it landed in a Nashville Fire Department parking lot at Fatherland and S. 5th Streets in East Nashville.

Metro police say Haddox put the drone into his Acura sedan and drove off. Officers stopped him a short distance away.

According to a press release, the reckless endangerment charge stems from Haddox being unable to maintain line of sight of the drone and flying it over a ticketed event with thousands of persons present.

Authorities say a representative of Nissan Stadium also signed a citation as a private prosecutor charging Haddox with criminal trespassing because of the drone’s presence.

CMA officials are also considering legal options.