Loved ones of murdered man ask for help solving case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than a year after a man was murdered, his family and girlfriend are asking for the public’s help in finding his killer.

Deshawn Cunningham, was standing near an alley behind 1017 1st Avenue South when someone opened fire on him from a car in February 2016. The 23-year-old died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“It has been really hard,” Cunningham’s girlfriend Laura Harris said. “Every day I get up and take it one day at a time.”

Harris and Cunningham’s family have been working with Metro police to find out who killed Cunningham and why.

“It would be the most amazing thing in the world if we could have someone come forward and let the detectives know who it was,” Harris said. “Any information is good information, whether it’s small or what not.”

Harris made a poster with pictures of Cunningham that she’s posted to social media. She wants pictures of him circulated that are not his mug shot. Cunningham had an arrest history in Metro-Nashville.

“The mug shot that they have is not the person that I know,” she said. “Don’t use the mug shot. Use the picture that defines him.”

The poster also includes the phone number to Crime Stoppers and Detective Derry Baltimore, who is the lead investigator in the case.

“Justice for Deshawn,” Harris said. “That is exactly what we are aiming for and I am not going to stop until we get it.”

Anyone with information about Cunningham’s murder should call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.