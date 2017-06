NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A rarely-used warehouse owned by Goodwill caught fire Monday evening in North Nashville.

Spokesman Chris Fletcher told News 2 the facility off Herman Street and 10th Avenue North housed a lot of old materials.

The structure caught fire around 5:30 p.m., sending heavy, black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.

Thankfully, no one was injured. Further details weren’t immediately known.

