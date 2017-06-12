Blackman football star declares to Ohio State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Blackman High School running back that rushed for more than 2,000 yards last year will be heading to one of the best football schools in that nation this fall.

Master Teague, who scored 24 rushing touchdowns for the Blaze in 2016, committed to Ohio State on Sunday. He visited the university on Friday and was offered a scholarship on Saturday.

In a video he posted to Twitter announcing his decision to join the Buckeyes, he recited several Bible verses including Psalm 145:18, “The Lord is near to all who call on him, to all who call on him in truth.”

Ohio State advanced to their second ever College Football playoff last season when they lost to eventual national champion Clemson Tigers.

Teague was also recruited by Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia.