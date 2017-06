KUTTAWA, Ky. (WKRN) – Authorities say an 80-year-old woman who was found inside a burning home in April died of cardiac complications before a fire broke out at her home.

Patricia Hoss was found inside the home on Lake Barkley Drive on April 9 after crews extinguished the fire.

It was initially thought Hobbs died as a result of the fire but an autopsy revealed she had died earlier.

The fire was not suspicious in nature and police said there is no evidence of foul play.