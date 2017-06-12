2 Commodores selected in 1st round of MLB Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Kyle Wright and Jeren Kedall are the 17th and 18th Vanderbilt Commodores to be selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Wright was taken fifth overall by the Atlanta Braves. The 6-4 right-hander finished his Vanderbilt Career with a 2.78 ERA and had 121 strikeouts in only 103 innings this season.

He’s the 12th Vanderbilt pitcher to go in the first round.

Kendall was taken 23rd overall by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He’s the first Vandy outfielder ever to go in round one.

Kendall finished his career with 32 home runs and 152 runs batted in.