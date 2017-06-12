19-year-old charged after 3 robbed at gunpoint in Edgehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After a man and two women were robbed a gunpoint in Edgehill, Metro police charge da 19-year-old.

Sandrez Johnson, of 40th Avenue North, is accused of approaching the victims with another gunman at 1:15 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the two suspects demanded the victims’ belongings before running away with the women’s purses.

According to a press release, a Metro officer spotted Johnson walking through the Edgehill public housing development. He was arrested for trespassing because he’s banned from the property.

Metro police say further investigation led to Johnson being identified as one of the gunmen.

The investigation is ongoing. Johnson’s photo is being withheld pending lineups in similar robberies in the area.