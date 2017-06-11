Where to watch Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the Nashville Predators face a must-win game against the Pittsburgh Penguins Sunday night in Nashville, watch parties will be held all across Middle Tennessee.

Of course, the place to be is downtown where you can watch the game from Walk of Fame Park once CMA Fest ends, Ascend Amphitheater or from right outside Bridgestone Arena at the plaza.

Three giant screens will be placed on Broadway, which will be closed from Fourth Avenue to Seventh Avenue.

Attendees are invited to bring blankets, collapsible chairs and bags no larger than 12”x12”. Coolers, backpacks and large bags will not be permitted. For a complete list of house rules, click here.

If you can’t make it downtown to watch with tens of thousands of your new best friends, there are many watch parties across the region.

In Clarksville, the city is hosting a watch party at the Wilma Rudolph Center.

The city of Brentwood will also showing the game at Crockett Park.

Dickson is also getting in on the Preds fever, they will host a party at the Buckner Soccer Fields.

Mcminnville’s Park Theater is feeling the Preds energy. They’ll be showing the game there as well.