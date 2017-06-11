Preds fall to Penguins in Game 6 ending epic season

There are multiple videos inside this story. Click here to view them from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN ) – The Predators fell short to the Pittsburgh Penguins Sunday night ending their epic season and their shot at winning the Stanley Cup this year.

The goalies dictated the action in the first period. James Neal was on the doorstep but was stoned by the Penguins Matt Murray.

About a minute later, Sidney Crosby attempted a one-timer, but Predators goalie, Pekka Rinne, came up with the stop.

It was no score after one period of play.

Early in the second period; Flip Forsberg attempted a shot, but it was blocked and Colton Sissons was there to finish and score for the Predators. However, the goal was waved off due to the referee blowing an inadvertent whistle before Sissons put-back could count.

This was the second time in the series the refs denied the Predators a goal.

Sissons, later in the second period got another chance at goal. He was one-on-one with Matt Murray, but got denied once again.

It was no score after two periods of play.

In the third period; the Predators had a golden chance to score as they had two power play opportunities – with even a five-on-three advantage for 32 seconds. However, the Penguins killed all the penalties.

The game was still scoreless until 1:31 left in the game. Patric Hornqvist skated on the side of the goal, placed a shot in the back of Rinne and the puck bounced into the net for the first goal of the game.

The Penguins added an empty net goal off the stick of Carl Hagelin with 13.6 seconds to go.

The Penguins successfully defended their Stanley Cup championship with a 2-0 final score in Game 6, and a 4-2 series victory.

The Predators, though, have never advanced to the Conference Final before this year, and were two wins away from hoisting Lord Stanley’s cup. It was a tremendous season for the Predators.

Country singer Tim McGraw hyped up the crowd at the Bridgestone Arena while his wife, Faith Hill, sang the National Anthem ahead of the game.