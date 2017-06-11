POLL: Who do you want to sing the National Anthem at Game 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One of the best parts of the Nashville Predators Stanley Cup playoff run has been guessing which superstar will sing the National Anthem.

With CMA Fest ending Sunday and tons of country music royalty in town, the possibilities are endless.

Long-time Preds supporter Tim McGraw is on a brief break from his tour with wife Faith Hill so he could be an option. Maybe even a duet?

Carrie Underwood was the first to sing during the Preds playoff run, could she return for the final home game of the season?

Garth Brooks surprised the CMA Fest crowd Thursday with a performance in Nashville. Could he surprise the crowd in Smashville?

And of course, we can always hold out hope for an appearance by everyone’s favorite native Tennesseean, Dolly Parton.

Luke Bryan, Vince Gill , Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride and Dierks Bentley have already taken to the ice to sing.

Bonus points if you can correctly guess who will wave the towel as the Preds’ “7th man.”

