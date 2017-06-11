Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, June 11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Big day in Nashville Sunday with Game 6 for the Nashville Predators and your last chance to see free music downtown at CMA Fest.

Later on though, it’s Game 6 in Smashville.

There’s no shortage of watch parties. The party at Walk of Fame Park grows every single game, there’s one at Ascend Amphitheater, there’s going to be one on Broadway and one at Bridgestone Plaza.

But maybe you want to watch from the comfort of your own neighborhood.

In Clarksville, the city is hosting a watch party at the Wilma Rudolph Center.

The city of Brentwood is also showing the game at Crockett Park.

Dickson is also getting in on the Preds fever, they are hosting a party at the Buckner Soccer Fields.

Mcminnville’s Park Theater is feeling the Preds energy. They’ll be showing the game there as well.