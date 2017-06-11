Homeless pedestrian fatally struck by car in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was struck and killed Sunday morning at 1 a.m. on Old Hickory Boulevard near Gallatin Pike in Madison.

The man, a pedestrian at the time, has been identified as Freddie Ivey II, 45, who was homeless.

The investigation indicated that Ivey and a second pedestrian, J. D. Cox, 42, also homeless, were in the roadway. They were struck by an eastbound 2013 Kia Optima driven by Tracey Murphy, 45, of Hendersonville.

Murphy reported that she did not see the men prior to the collision.

Conditions were extremely dark at the time of the crash.

Ivey died at the scene while Cox was transported to Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Ivey and Cox were not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision.

During an interview, Cox was unable to provide officers with additional information.

There was no evidence of impairment on the part of Murphy.

The investigation is still ongoing.