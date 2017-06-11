Final night at CMA Fest, stars weigh in on Preds Fever

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a tricky balancing act between two world class events – but Nashville pulled it off.

There were some 50,000 fans that still packed Nissan Stadium for the final night of the CMA Music Fest, and you can see the goal among the fans.

Little Big Town were late to the press room trying to catch every play of Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final.

Regardless of the Predators’ loss, everyone was excited about the energy and the camaraderie in Nashville.

“This is hard not being able to watch the game,” said Little Big Town as they were performing during the closing moments of the hockey game. “Yeah, it’s exciting for this town, for sure. You know, we will have our ear monitors in. So we’re expecting updates like every few bars of the song.”

Darius Rucker chimed in, “I’ve been coming to Nashville pretty solidly for the last 30 years or so. I’ve never seen anything like this for sports. I mean, even during the Super Bowl run with the Titans, it wasn’t like this. I mean, people are nuts, it’s crazy. You know, you got 18,000 inside the building, and you got 20,000 watching outside. That’s crazy, and hockey’s really taken over. This town has a fever going and its name is hockey. It’s fun to watch. It’s really fun to watch, and it’s fun to see this town so excited.”

Artists have been comparing a Preds gane to a Lakers game out in Los Angeles, where it’s a who’s who event from the national anthem singers to the fans.

Keith Urban took the stage at Nissan Stadium at after 10 p.m. Brad Paisley closed out the final CMA night as he was seen holding a catfish at Bridgestone Arena earlier Sunday night.