Epic weekend = Epic coverage night for News 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – What has arguably been the biggest weekend – an Epic weekend – in Nashville sports and entertainment history will come to a dramatic close tonight as the Nashville Predators play their final home game in the Stanley Cup Final and top performers hit the stage at CMA Fest.

News 2 has big plans to put you in the front row with special coverage beginning at 5 p.m.

Our team of anchors and reporters will be spread around Bridgestone Arena, Broadway, Nissan Stadium and roving downtown Nashville as excitement builds for tonight’s crescendo to Epic Weekend.

News 2’s coverage kicks into high gear at 6 p.m., with an hour-long “Road to the Cup” special. Bob Mueller, Cherish Lombard, Samantha Fisher, Dawn Davenport and Eric Egan will anchor from different locations across Nashville as we put you in the middle of the excitement.

Our reporting crews will focus on the moments that are part of the excitement of this historic weekend.

After the game, turn to News 2 at 10 p.m.. Our anchors and reporters will remain in the middle of the action to bring you extensive live coverage of the last night of hockey in Nashville this season and finale of CMA Fest.

Interact with us on Facebook and Twitter this evening as Epic Weekend comes to a close!