Candlelight vigil planned for 14-year-old shot, killed near Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A community will gather Sunday night to remember a 14-year-old boy shot and killed Friday north of Bordeaux.

Metro police believe Tirell Hill was targeted in the shooting around 11:20 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Phipps and Lunn drives.

According to investigators, Hill was shot in the street or very close to it by someone who got out of a black Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows and a spoiler on the trunk. Officers are still actively searching for the gunman.

Police said Hill ran away from a home in Antioch on May 19 where he was in custody of the Department of Children’s Services. Officers had been looking for him ever since.

A candlelight vigil and prayer service is planned for 6 p.m. Sunday on Phipps Drive near Kings Lane.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463, or North Precinct Investigations at 615-862-7889.