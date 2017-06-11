5-month old found dead at Kentucky mobile home

AUBURN, Ky. (WKRN) – On Saturday afternoon at around 2:50 p.m., deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department (KY) responded to a mobile home call located on Belcher Drive (John’s Mobile Home Park) in Auburn, KY.

Upon arrival, it was confirmed by deputies that a five-month old girl was deceased at the scene.

Two other children at the scene, ages one and two, were transported, via ambulance, to the Medical Center in Bowling Green and then to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville, TN.

An autopsy was conducted on the baby girl Sunday morning in Madisonville, KY.

An active investigation is being conducted by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department. No further details are being released at this time.