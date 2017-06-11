$100,000 Powerball winner in Memphis; $50,000 winners in Nashville, Jonesborough

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Saturday night’s Powerball drawing created 52,409 winning tickets in Tennessee.

Among those tickets are two $50,000 winners, one in Nashville and one in Jonesborough, and a $100,000 Power Play winner in Memphis.

A winning jackpot ticket was sold in California.

The three lucky Tennessee players won by matching 4 of the 5 white numbers drawn plus the red Powerball number.

The Memphis player also added the “Power Play” option for an extra dollar, which multiplied the base prize of $50,000 by the “Power Play” number drawn, which was 2.

No information is available about the winners until the prizes are claimed.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tnlottery.com.