NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was shot multiple times in northern Nashville early Saturday evening.

The shooting took place around 6:45 p.m. when two vehicles were exchanging gunfire.

The woman was caught in the crossfire and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The unidentified woman, in her 30s, was taken to Tristar Skyline Medical Center to be treated for her injuries.

Metro police are still investigating the incident.

