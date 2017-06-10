Woman fatally injured in 2 vehicle Hermitage crash

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The woman killed in Saturday morning’s two-vehicle collision on Old Hickory Boulevard at Burning Tree drive is identified as Kimberly R. Hudgens, 23, who lived on Burning Tree Drive.

Hudgens was the front seat passenger in a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer. Her car was turning left onto Burning Tree Drive from southbound Old Hickory Boulevard at 1 a.m.

The investigation shows that the Trailblazer turned into the path of a northbound 2006 Jeep Wrangler, which struck the passenger side of the Trailblazer. Hudgens died at the scene as the impact caused the Jeep to overturn onto its roof.

The driver of the Trailblazer, Ronald K. Myers, 28, of Greenbrier, Tennessee, is in critical/stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

A blood sample was drawn from him for alcohol/drug analysis by the Metro Nashville Police Department Crime Laboratory.

Any charges will be determined after the results of the lab testing are known.

The driver of the Jeep, Jacob Pryor, 23, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, was not injured.