Teenager critically injured after falling from moving vehicle

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenager was critically injured after he fell from a moving vehicle early Saturday morning, in the Franklin Green subdivision.

Officers were summoned to Brimstead Drive at 12:15 a.m. after the victim fell off of a car being driven by 19-year-old Seth Christian Goering.

The victim was rushed to Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

Investigating officers determined that the driver, Goering, was impaired and arrested him.

Goering, charged with DUI, reckless endangerment, drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia, is free on the $22,500 bond set by the Magistrate. He is due in court on June 22 at 1 p.m.

Franklin Police ask parents with teenagers to talk with them about this incident to stress the dangers of underage drinking, drunk driving, and the improper use of motor vehicles.