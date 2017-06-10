Suspect cleared in deadly South Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have dropped murder charges against a man initially charged in a deadly shooting in South Nashville late last month.

The department said Charles Fleming III has been cleared in the fatal shooting of Carlos Moran, 32, on May 29 in the Napier-Sudekum neighborhood.

Metro detectives reported Fleming’s family provided information to them that proved he was not involved in the shooting.

A witness reported Moran was grabbed and held down while the suspects went through his pockets in the 900 block of First Avenue North. He was then shot and died at Vanderbilt University’s hospital.

Fleming and Lemonderius Goodner, 22, were both charged on June 2 in Moran’s death.

The case against Goodner has been sent to a grand jury and her remains in custody.