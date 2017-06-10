Saint Thomas Health hosts first-ever free healthcare clinic in Warren County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (WKRN) – Saint Thomas Health hosted a free healthcare clinic in McMinnville, Saturday in Middle Tennessee.

Around 300 residents in and around Warren County showed up to receive care.

Saint Thomas Health has hosted more than 30 free healthcare clinics over the years, but this is the first one in Warren County.

“It’s a blessing for us to be able to give and we hope a blessing for the patients to have access to care and access to community resources and clinics to receive ongoing care,” said Karen Springer, President and CEO, Saint Thomas Health.

A Day of Hope, Health and Healing consisted of more than 200 volunteers from Saint Thomas Health, including physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, pharmacists, chaplains, senior leadership and other hospital staff, providing healthcare screenings and medical care for those most in need.

Pharmacy services, including select prescription medications, were provided by the Dispensary of Hope.

Dental services (on-site fillings and extractions) were offered by Hope Smiles, a non-profit organization.

Other services included free primary and specialty healthcare services, such as mammograms, vision services, foot and wound care, and behavioral medicine.

“It’s a part of who we are and we’ve been called to help those who are poor and vulnerable and when you look at those coming in for care today, they are so appreciative,” said Gordon Ferguson, president of Saint Thomas River Park, Saint Thomas Stones River, Saint Thomas DeKalb and Saint Thomas Highlands.

“This is really the hands and feet of our faith-based ministry in action in the community with all of us together helping those who need it most,” said Kathy Ferrell, Manager, Community Health and Benefit, Saint Thomas Rutherford and the Regional Hospitals.

The Ascension Medical Mission at Home is part of a national effort by Ascension and its caregivers to host similar events across the country.