Physical play expected for Preds in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While the scoreboard may have been lopsided in Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, the physical battle between the Predators and Penguins was a lot closer.

In a game you would certainly call more than a bit “chippy” the teams combined for 98 penalty minutes – including a possible suspension for forward Colton Sissons that was later not assessed.

Penguins Sidney Crosby banged PK Subban’s head on the ice multiple times during a scrum behind the net late in the first period. With hard hitting the entire game, Predators head coach Peter Laviolette said you can expect more of it in Game 6.

“Discipline factors into every situation. That being said, there’s still room for physicality,” Laviolette said. “It’s a physical game. Our guys need to make sure that we continue with that. We can play a fast, physical game at times. They were physical last game. I think all of that’s probably going to continue, but discipline always factors into it.”

The Predators face a must win Game 6 Sunday at Bridgestone Arena. The puck is scheduled to drop just after 7 p.m.